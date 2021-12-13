Red Cross shelter opens in Jonesboro after weekend tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. – The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Jonesboro Sunday evening after Arkansas saw damages from tornadoes Friday night.

American Red Cross officials said the shelter is at the Earl Bell Community Center located at 1212 S. Church St.

Officials said responders will provide immediate needs such as shelter, food and clothing for the individuals who were affected.

The tornadoes destroyed many areas in northeast Arkansas including a Monette nursing home, where a 94-year-old man died after the building caved in.

Officials also said that responders will provide mental health and spiritual care assistance as well as support for emergency responders with water and food as they continue rescue efforts.

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service has only confirmed four tornadoes and their path in the state.

Officials said the quickest way to help those affected by the disasters is through financial donations, which also gives people the flexibility to purchase what they need.

For more information on how to make donations and volunteer, visit RedCross.org.