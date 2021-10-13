Relative saw problems before family killed in Marion

MARION, Ark. — We’re learning more about the tragic murder-suicide that left a family of three dead Tuesday morning in Marion, Arkansas.

Charles Gilmer doesn’t want any family to have to go through what he’s going through right now.

He says his niece Nakina Gilmer-Brown and her elementary school-aged son Austin Brown were killed by Nakina’s husband Gabriel Brown at their Marion home.

“No matter if the family member might not want you to get involved, get involved in it anyway,” said Gilmer. “They might dislike you at the beginning but it’s possible you can save a life and that’s one of the things I’m somewhat struggling with.”

Police say they showed up to the house for a welfare check. They found two other children outside while they worked to get information and they heard gunshots.

Inside, they discovered the rest of the family dead.

Gilmer said Nakina, a mother of four, dedicated her life to her children and family, but also says there had been warning signs of violence in the past.

“She was a very private person concerning her family and maybe what was going on,” he said. “She believed in marriage and no matter what might’ve been going on between them, she wanted her marriage. She wanted it to work. She believed that things were going to get better.”

Looking ahead, Gilmer said he plans to do what he can to raise awareness.

“What I would say to anybody going through domestic violence is if there is a threat on your life, take it seriously,” he said.

WREG asked Marion Police if they’ve handled past calls at the home or if they have a motive behind the shooting. A spokesperson did not answer and said the case is still under investigation.