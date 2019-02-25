Remains found in Conway identified as missing man
CONWAY, Ark. - Remains found a week ago have been identified as a man reported missing two years ago.
The Conway Police Department (CPD) says the skeletal remains found Feb. 18 on Stone Rd. have been identified by the State Crime Lab as Derek Keller.
The CPD says Keller had not been heard from by his family for two years before he was reported missing in 2017 when he would have been 37-years-old.
Police say no foul play is suspected in Keller's death.
