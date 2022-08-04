FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a report by WalletHub.com, unemployment claims in Arkansas for the week of July 25 fell by 19.58% compared to the previous week.

That decrease in claims was the 8th-biggest in the country for the week. Weekly unemployment claims in Arkansas were 23.09% lower than in the same week last year.

Claims were also 6.82% lower than in the same week pre-pandemic (2019). There were 98 initial unemployment claims per 100,00 people in the Arkansas labor force for the week.

Nationally, 20 states and Washington D.C. had unemployment claim percentages higher than the previous week. The complete results of the report are available here.