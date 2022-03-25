LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Arkansas saw a slight decline in unemployment rate in February.

According to the agency, the state’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.2% in January 2022 to 3.1% in February, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force increased by 4,569, resulting in 5,028 Arkansans being employed and 459 fewer state residents being unemployed.

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services BLS program operations manager Susan Price noted that the unemployment rate for February is at a record low for the state.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate declined to a record low of 3.1 percent in February, as employment rose 5,028 and the labor force participation rate increased,” Price said in a release. “There are now 28,287 more employed Arkansans than in February 2021.”

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 7,700 in February, bringing the total to 1,300,700. Agency officials reported that eight major industry sectors posted gains with leisure and hospitality adding the most jobs.

Compared to February 2021, BLS officials said nonfarm payroll jobs in the state are up by 44,300. Out of the nine major industry sectors that reported growth, agency officials said jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose by 15,300.

For more information on unemployment rates in Arkansas, head to DWS.Arkansas.gov.