Reports: 2 police officers hospitalized after incident Monday morning

Editor’s note: In an earlier version of this story, it was reported both officers are from Hoxie. According to KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, one of the officers is from Walnut Ridge. The story has been updated.

HOXIE, Ark. – Two police officers are in the hospital Monday after an incident in Hoxie.

Hoxie police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office tell KAIT-TV in Jonesboro the officers were taken to the hospital for treatment after an incident on Highway 367, but did not say what happened.

According to reports, one of the officers is from Hoxie and the other is from Walnut Ridge.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, there are numerous law enforcement officers at the scene.

A spokesperson for Arkansas State Police said their Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.