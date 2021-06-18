Richard Barnett denied travel request to travel more than 50 miles from Gravette

Richard Barnett, 60, was arrested in Arkansas after he was photographed sitting in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during riots at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photos: Washington County Sheriff’s Office and SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge has denied Richard Barnett, the man who participated in the riot at the Capitol and was pictured in Nancy Pelosi’s office, a request that would allow him to travel more than 50 miles from Gravette.

In a court appearance on June 15, Richard Barnett’s attorney requested that travel restrictions be eased so he can travel to buy and sell antique cars. The attorneys wanted the radius increased to 200-250 miles.

The ruling states, “the Court is not persuaded that the Defendant cannot pursue gainful employment within a 50-mile radius of his home as permitted by the current conditions.”.

The court also denied Barnett’s request to engage in overnight travel after pre-trial services stated concerns regarding the logistics of supervision.

Barnett’s next court appearance will be on August 24 at 9 a.m.

Richard Barnett’s condition of release is stated below: