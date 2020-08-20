Rogers Fire Department responding to large fire at TRG recycling plant

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm building fire at a recycling plant across the street from the Rogers Executive Airport Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at TRG Recycling plant in Rogers off Highway 62. According to a witness near the scene, vehicles at the plant caught fire causing large plumes of black smoke that could be seen several miles away.

According to Pulse Point App, the fire department is responding to a vegetation fire at 3459 N. Arkansas Street around 12:30 pm Thursday.

As of 2pm, the fire is under control according to an officer at the scene.

Video courtesy: Juan Perez

