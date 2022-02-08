KEY WEST, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 52-year-old Rogers man died after losing consciousness on a commercial charter boat in the Florida Keys on February 7.

According to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Wayne Miller was snorkeling with the “Sandie Cat” catamaran at approximately 2:26 p.m. on the Eastern Dry Rocks reef when he had an issue breathing while in the water.

Miller went back to the boat, where staff assisted him on board. He lost consciousness shortly after that.

Staff began CPR and took Miller to Conch Harbor in Key West. He was then transported to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office stated that “foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident.”

Autopsy results are pending.