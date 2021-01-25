Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially announces her candidacy for Arkansas Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early Monday morning Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a video and website announcing her candidacy for Governor of Arkansas.

In the video, Sanders noted the important role our governor will have and outlined her vision for increasing freedom, security and prosperity in the state.

She has outlined that vision in the video on her new website, Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas Governor (sarahforgovernor.com)

Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019.

For two and a half years, Sarah worked closely with the president, working with lawmakers and CEOs, and accompanying the president on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders.

Sarah is only the third woman – and the very first mom – to ever hold the job of White House press secretary.

In Arkansas, Sanders was a campaign manager for Senator John Boozman in 2010, a senior advisor for Senator Tom Cotton in 2014, and helped her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, claim victory in the Iowa Caucuses and seven other states as his national political director during his Presidential candidacy.

Of course, former Gov. Huckabee sent out a tweet giving his daughter his full support and encouragement for the road ahead.

Today @SarahHuckabee just announced she's running to be 1st woman Governor of AR. But it's not about her gender, but a lifetime of preparation. She's smart & compassionate, but fearless for what's right. Join the fight! Contribute now! https://t.co/ccQUVFVKf9 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 25, 2021

Sanders is already joining a growing field of Republican primary hopefuls that include Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Griffin has already welcomed Sanders to the road toward the Governorship via a tweet.

“I welcome Sarah Sanders to the race for Governor. I look forward to comparing our experience, track record, and vision for the future of Arkansas.” — Tim Griffin for Governor (@TGforGovernor) January 25, 2021

Currently, no Democrats have announced a bid to run for the seat that Current Gov. Asa Hutchinson will not be able to run in next year due to term limits.

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael Scott Gray reacted to the announcement by saying, “A competitive race against the worst of Arkansas will not happen just because we wish it so. It will take aggressive organizing and collaboration among many groups across the state so that Arkansas can be that better place we know it is. The Democratic Party of Arkansas and its candidates look forward to the challenge.”

Sarah has made both Time and Fortune Magazine’s “40 under 40”, and is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Speaking for Myself”. She is also currently a FOX News contributor and is serving on the Fulbright board.

She also has some strong Arkansas roots, having grown up in Pine Bluff and Texarkana, and a graduate of Little Rock Central High and Ouachita Baptist University.



She lives with her husband, Bryan, their children Scarlett, Huck, and George, and their golden retriever, Traveler.