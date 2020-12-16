SEARCY, Ark.- A man stabbed in an altercation Tuesday night in Searcy has died.
Searcy police received a call at about 8:40 p.m. requesting medical assistance after an altercation on North Spring Street. They discovered 38-year-old Bryan Holt suffering from a stab wound and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The case is continuing with no word yet on a suspect.
If anyone has any information on this incident please contact the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.
LATEST POSTS:
- DFA: Arkansas paychecks may increase due to adjusted income tax tables
- Newsfeed Now: Planning for successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout, 10-year-old hailed as a hero for saving family from fire
- Viral cranberry juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star positive for COVID-19
- Searcy man dies after fatal stabbing
- Coronavirus vaccine distribution continues across the country