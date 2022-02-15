FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 15, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court announced that a sentencing date has been set for Joshua Duggar after his December, 2021 conviction on a pair of child pornography charges.

According to a text-only order signed by Judge Timothy L. Brooks, Duggar, 33, will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on April 5. The full docket text included three provisions:

Any party wishing to file a Sentencing Memorandum must have that “filed of record no later than 14 days prior to sentencing,” according to the court. A response brief would be due seven days after that. If the sentencing is continued and any party wishes to submit a Supplemental Sentencing Memorandum, that would be due no later than 14 days before the new sentencing date, and responses to that would be due seven days later. Government and/or defense motions seeking a “traditional guideline departure” must be in writing and filed no later than four business days before sentencing. “Counsel must confer and advise the court via email as to any substantive PSR objections which remain outstanding and require court resolution” no later than three days before sentencing. For any objections, counsel are also required to email the court if an evidentiary hearing will be required, as well as inform the court of the number of witnesses to be called and the approximate length of time that would be necessary for the evidence portion of a hearing.

This sentencing scheduling comes just days after the prosecution’s filing of a response to the defense team’s previous request for an acquittal or a new trial.

Duggar was found unanimously guilty on two child pornography charges and is being held in Washington County Detention Center until his sentencing.