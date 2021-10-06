Sheriff in southwest AR will not seek reelection

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A sheriff in southwest Arkansas has decided that he will not run for another term.

On Wednesday, Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe announced that he will not seek reelection.

Sheriff Loe, who was elected in 2010, also served with the Arkansas State Police for 36 years before retiring to take office.

Loe released the following statement:

“I have decided not to seek reelection and will retire at the end of my term on December 31, 2022. I would like to take time to thank the citizens of Columbia County for entrusting me to serve you as your Sheriff since 2011.

To my wife and family, thank you for supporting me through this journey.

I also want to thank my deputies and staff for standing by me and working tirelessly for me and Columbia County.

I want to thank Judge Denny Foster, members of the Quorum Court, the late Judge Larry Atkinson, Magnolia Police Department Chief Todd Dew, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann, Arkansas State Police, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for excellent working relationships.

I would also like to thank Representatives David Fielding and Lane Jean and former State Senator Bruce Maloch for their support obtaining grants and other funding.

While it has been my pleasure serving the citizens of Columbia County, I feel my time has come to an end and am looking forward to retirement and spending time with my family, hunting, fishing, and traveling.”