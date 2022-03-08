SHERWOOD, Ark. – A Sherwood woman is facing a lawsuit for claims that she is impersonating a doctor and performing medical and dental procedures without a license.

According to a release from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office, the complaint alleges that cosmetologist Carla Jordan would charge $5,000 per person for a five-hour dental whitening course.

Arkansas only authorizes credentialed dentists and dental hygienists to perform dental whitening procedures, making Jordan’s practice illegal.

The suit also noted that she provided “trainings” for dental whitening and represented to her trainees that they would be certified upon completion of the training.

In addition to performing dental procedures, state officials said that they were informed that Jordan solicited individuals to preform medical procedures including skin tag removal and freckle removal procedures.

State officials explained that Jordan’s procedures fall within the scope of the practice of medicine and the practice of dentistry as defined by Arkansas law.

State officials said that Jordan lacks the licensing and education required to practice medicine or dentistry in the State of Arkansas, creating a potentially dangerous situation for Arkansans who received the procedures.