Shooting death in Logan County

MAGAZINE, Ark.- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday night off State Highway 10, east of the city of Magazine, to a report of a man shot at a home. When deputies arrived, they discovered 40-year-old Rodney Canada with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Canada was alive when they arrived but died during transport to a local hospital.

50-year-old Kevin D. Hall, the suspected shooter who lives at the residence and is originally from Kentucky, was taken into custody without incident.

After witnesses and Hall were interviewed, it was determined that there was an argument between the victim and suspect which escalated, leading to the shooting.

Hall was booked into the Logan County Detention Center on homicide charges.

The case file will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office to determine the exact charges filed in the case.

