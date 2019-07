FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One person is reported injured in an overnight shooting at a local apartment complex.

The Fayetteville Police Department says it happened just after midnight Thursday at Chestnut Meadows in the 2000 block of N. Chestnut Avenue.

Police say at least one male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury is described as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.