LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Little Rock.

State Troopers said they are searching for 63-year-old Kim Marie Cronin. Authorities said she went missing Saturday in Little Rock at about 10 a.m.

Special agents said Cronin was last known to be in an area near the 7800 block of West Capitol Avenue near Interstate 630.

Cronin is described as a white woman standing at 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 120 pounds. She has short gray hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said that Cronin may be traveling in a White 2004 Toyota Camry with the Arkansas license plate number 275YSW.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cronin is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.