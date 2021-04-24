Silver Alert issued for man missing in Independence County

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. – The Independence County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert for a man who went missing on Saturday.

Ernest Eugene Baney, 80, is 5’7” and 210 pounds.

He is a White male who has short grey hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Baney’s last known location was Batesville Blvd. near Mark Martin Museum at Mark Martin Ford.

He may be traveling in a 2016 Black Dodge Truck with Missouri license plate number OKDJ52. The vehicle is said to have a black fiberglass top on it with dents on both sides and on the back.

If anyone knows of his location contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 800-793-8838