FLIPPIN, Ark. – The Flippin Police Department has called for the activation of a Silver Alert Friday for a man missing since Tuesday.

Authorities are looking for 61-year-old Bobby Edward Henry, who was last seen on foot in the 1600 block of E. North Street in Lincoln, which is in Washington County.

Henry is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants, white socks and running shoes.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts can contact Flippin police at 870-453-8888.