Small plane crashes in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA)- A small plane crashed on Highway 59 Monday afternoon.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown, a single-engine Beech A23 plane crashed just south of Van Buren at Hollis Lake Road and Highway 59.

An 18-year woman was taking a flying lesson with an instructor. Around 2,000 feet they lost all engine power.

After failed attempts to restart the engine, they made an emergency landing on the highway. The instructor took over and crash landed on Highway 59.

After he touched down, 50 feet later, the plane crashed into the ditch.

The plane is registered to BAP Group LLC of Fort Smith.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, according to Sheriff Brown.

Arkansas State Police are investigating along with the FAA.