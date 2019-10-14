Small plane makes emergency landing in Northwest Arkansas

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — A small plane has made an emergency landing at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA).

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, temporarily closing the airport and causing passenger delays.

According to Kelly Johnson, Airport Director, the H35 Bonanza lost electrical power and the gear collapsed on landing.

The pilot was not hurt, and there is minimal damage to the plane.

The plane was flying from Texas to Wisconsin, Johnson said.

At last report, crews were working to get the plane off the runway.