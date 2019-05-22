Small River Valley community dealing with stray dog problem Video

HECTOR, Ark. - A small River Valley community is dealing with a big problem. Stray dogs and dog packs. It's happening in Hector located in Pope County.

People in the community say they are about to take over the town.

"I've lived here all my life and we probably have the worst problem with stay dogs than we ever have," constable Ricky Parks said.



Parks says not only are there stray dogs, but the animals have been packing up.



"We had some animals that got attacked by a pack of dogs."



One person in Hector says his miniature horse was attacked by the dogs.



"When you get two or three dogs together and one of them jumps on something they will all jump on it together. That's the way they are breed," Parks said.



City leaders say they are addressing the issue by changing ordinances and enforcing rules.



"We need to take care of the problem before a child gets hurts or any more of our animals get hurt," Parks explains.



Charlotte Rackley works in town. She says some of the dogs are harmless.



"They have gotten into our trash," she said.



She's glad the city is doing something about it. "It's good they are finally going to do it so maybe we can get a handle on the stray dogs."



Parks, as constable, not only will protect the streets of Hector, but the animals as well.



"If you're going to have a dog, keep it on a chain or keep it in a pin."



The city met earlier this week to discuss the problem. The city council does plan to meet again until the issue is resolved.