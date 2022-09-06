EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.

Nicole Smith with Pathways to Recovery explains, “There’s a need for more recovery services in our community and I’m just trying to do my part in making sure there is help available when someone wants it.”

Smith expressed gratitude towards the church family at College Avenue Church of Christ for fully renovating the home and allowing the home to house residents.

“Their unwavering support for this ministry has always been one of our greatest blessings & I am humbled and amazed to watch their faith in action.”

There are a few items that organizers are in need of to make the house a home.

Below is a list of items they are in need of :

Five twin-size beds

Twin size bedding

Bathroom rugs

Shower curtains

Blinds (35″ x 3 ft x 2 and 35″ x 5 ft x 2)

Outdoor furniture

The home is expected to open within thirty days.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams and I cannot wait for our first residents to move in and begin their healing journey,” explains Smith.

If you would like to arrange a donation pick up or make a monetary donation, call Nicole Smith at (870) 315-5137.