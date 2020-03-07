Southern Arkansas University dedicates historic farmstead and learning center

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a four-year-long process, Southern Arkansas University has preserved historic homes from two families with Columbia County roots. The buildings will be used as an educational facility for students and staff.

“We’ve received grants to restore these to their appearance in 1853- 1883. And we call this a campus within a campus,” said President Trey Berry.

The houses belonged to the Alexander-Warnock and Ozmer families. Warnock was one of the founders of Southern Arkansas University. Both families were leaders in the agricultural community around Columbia County.

“It’s great for our students to see the way people used to live but also understand this is part of a university’s mission to educate, to preserve our past, but also to educate the future,” said Berry.

One building will be an interpretive museum that shows the history of the region and the other will house the Rural Studies Institute.

“Well it’s open to every student, but we also see our Agra students using this. Our history students using this. Our community using this for various events,” said Barry.

The SAU family and members of the community filled the front yard to witness history in the making, again.

The two buildings are expected to be in use by the end of the semester.