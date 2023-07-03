LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A small group of protesters gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol Monday morning to draw attention to how raises are being handled for state employees.

State employees are graded on a one to five scale for merit raises. Protesters said in the past years, those graded in a category 3, or satisfactory, could expect to see an increase in their paycheck.

However, some state employees said that they learned that the cost of living increase and the merit increase were vetoed for anyone who received a grade less than 4.

“This year, when the raises were to be put out we were told the night before that the cost of living increase as well as the merit increase were vetoed, other than the fours and the fives,” state employee Tami Hartz said.

In a June 9 memo, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that state employees who have served for more than one year and deemed “highly effective” will receive a 4.5% base salary increase. She also said that employees deemed “role models” will receive a 5% base salary increase.

“Our state has made fiscally responsible decisions to keep revenues and forecasts strong, allowing us to invest strategically in rewarding our highest-performing employees while returning savings to the taxpayer,” Sanders said.

Sanders said that she has directed the Department of Transformation and Shared Services to evaluate the state’s performance evaluation and pay structures.