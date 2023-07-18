LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, the Arkansas Legislative Council approved the emergency rule allowing qualifying students vouchers to schools under the LEARNS Act.

The funding would help families afford private school tuition, fees, uniforms and other required expenses with state funding on a year-to-year basis under the Education Freedom Account, said Andres Rhodes the Chief Legal Counsel of the Arkansas Department of Education.

The EFA will provide funding per student in the amount of up to around $6,600 for the 2023-2024 school year. The state has capped the funding at $46 million, Rhodes said.

Lawmakers questioned the ADE officials for about an hour before finalizing the vote.

Who qualifies for the LEARNS Act vouchers?

For a student to qualify they have to meet one of the following criteria:

At least one parent who is a resident of Arkansas

Eligible to enroll in public elementary or secondary school in Arkansas

First-time kindergartener

Students who in the previous year were enrolled in an “F” rated school or “Level-5” district

Students who in the previous year were enrolled in the Succeed Scholarship Program

Students with a disability

Students experiencing homelessness

Current or former foster care students

Children of active-duty military personnel

More than 3,400 students have applied and about 2,000 have been approved to accredited schools for the 2023-2024 school year. Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, asked the ADE for a map of students who have been approved across the state.

Applications opened on June 20 and are capped at “around 6,000 to 7,000,” said Courtney Salas-Ford, Chief of Staff for the Arkansas Department of Education.

What schools are approved under LEARNS Act vouchers?

Other senators had questions about which schools have been approved, Rhodes said that 83 schools have applied and been approved and “a number of others are pending.” The schools have not been posted online yet.

Rep. Long asked about funding for homeschoolers and micro-schooling. Right now the ADE is working on the permanent language of the act so there is no funding for homeschoolers or micro-schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, called out the EFA Sec. 7.01.3.d teacher qualifications “Could you clarify what ‘equivalent documented experience’ means if it does not mean you have to have a minimum of a baccalaureate degree?”

The ADE committee couldn’t fully speak on why teachers do not have teacher qualifications other than it is hard to fill teaching positions so some teachers could qualify for exemptions.

Is that why Johnny can’t read? Because we are putting folks in there that don’t even have a bachelor’s degree? Sen. Chesterfield

The ADE Committee did say those who qualify for exemptions will be by a case-by-case decision. ADE is also working to expand who will qualify in future updates to the act.

How can I apply for LEARNS Act voucher?

Voucher applications opened on June 20 and are planned to take effect on Aug. 1. The ADE is planning to accept 1.5% of public school students or 6,000 to 7,000 students across the state.

Parents will have to show proof of address in Arkansas by showing one of the following:

State-issued ID

Property tax receipt

Utility bill

Voter registration card

Bank / credit card statement

Students will have to provide:

Social Security number or nine-digit identifier number by the Dept. of Education

Eligibility can be referenced above. More information can be found here.

No one voted against the Education Freedom Account. The program will go into effect Aug. 1.