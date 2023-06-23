WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The State of Arkansas has filed a lawsuit against 3M, DuPont and over two dozen other companies over what it says is contamination of the state’s natural resources.

The complaint, filed in a Washington County court earlier this month, says that the suit was filed on behalf of the people of Arkansas, as the defendants are allegedly responsible for the contamination of the state’s land, fish, wildlife, biota, air, surface, water, groundwater, drinking water supplies and any other natural products of the soil or water in the state.

The complaint goes on to detail that the companies are allegedly responsible for the release of pre- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into the environment.

PFAS are reportedly used in everyday items, such as food packaging, paints and cleaning products.

The chemicals resist stains, grease, oil, soil, water and heat, and are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment or in humans.

The full complaint can be read here:

In a release from Attorney General Tim Griffin, he detailed the importance of the lawsuit.

“PFAS present significant threats to Arkansans and our natural resources. They are toxic at extremely low levels. The defendants bear ultimate responsibility for the presence of PFAS in our state, which have caused and will continue to cause injury to property owned and maintained by the state,” Griffin said.

Griffin says that the companies knew the dangers of the chemicals and their harm to humans.

“3M, DuPont and many other manufacturers knew that their PFAS products were harmful to humans, yet they continued to manufacture and sell them without warning consumers of their dangers,” Griffin said.

The state is asking for monetary relief.

Arkansas is one of at least eight states to take action against companies for this kind of environmental contamination.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to 3M and DuPont for comment and we have not heard back.