LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday, Feb. 3 that, due to winter weather, state offices except for critical operations are closed today.

State employees who can telework should do so, and cabinet secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for employees who cannot telework.

The governor says citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visit until offices reopen.

State employees outside affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction, the release said.