State Rep. Joe Jett tests positive for COVID-19

SUCCESS, Ark.- District 56 State Rep. Joe Jett from Success, Arkansas has tested positive for COVID-19.
His district covers parts of Clay, Greene, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties.

Just last month ten Arkansas legislators and politicians tested positive for COVID-19, along with Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe

UPDATE: 10 Arkansas politicians test positive for COVID-19 in recent days

