State Representative Bruce Coleman tested positive for COVID-19

State Rep. Bruce Coleman notified the Arkansas House Speaker that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Coleman is currently in self-quarantine and doing well.
Rep. Bruce Coleman is serving his second term in the Arkansas House. He represents District 81 which includes portions of Crawford and Washington counties.
