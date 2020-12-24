State Representative Bruce Coleman tested positive for COVID-19

State News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

State Rep. Bruce Coleman notified the Arkansas House Speaker that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coleman is currently in self-quarantine and doing well.

Rep. Bruce Coleman is serving his second term in the Arkansas House.  He represents District 81 which includes portions of Crawford and Washington counties.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories