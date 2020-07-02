State Senator’s truck up in flames after spent fireworks catch fire







SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Celebrating the 4th of July early resulted in a State Senator’s truck being torched from spent fireworks Wednesday night.

State Senator Jim Hendren, from northwest Benton County, posted photos of his melted pickup truck to Twitter saying he thought he took the right precautions for proper disposal of spent fireworks.

“We had a socially distanced firework show for my family and my church last night and after we shot fireworks off I thought I took care of the fireworks in the correct way,” Hendren said. “After we were done I saw some fireworks started to catch fire so I doused them with the water hose to be sure nothing burning but apparently missed something.”

Once drenched in water, Hendren said he put the fireworks in the back of his pickup truck and the fireworks ended up reigniting.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Hendren to make a public service announcement about the dangers of fireworks. Hendren happily agreed.

“If it wasn’t for the fire department making quick work of the fire we could have lost my house and several other vehicles,” Hendren said. “I’m really glad no one was hurt. It could have been a lot worse”

