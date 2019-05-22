Storms topple trees, woman rescued in Pope county

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Metal sits wrapped atop a utility pole and massive trees lie uprooted across several yards.

“This will be the worst storm we’ve ever been through,” Tammy Rye who lives in the Atkins area said.

Rye and her husband weren’t home Tuesday when strong winds pummeled their neighborhood just outside Atkins in Pope County.

But one of their family members was home just next door. It was there officials say crews rescued a woman from beneath a fallen tree in the backyard.

“They took her by ambulance, and we have not heard anything yet,” Rye said.

Just across the street, scraps from a toppled chicken house litter a pasture.

The mess proved to be quite a sight for Pope County Judge Ben Cross.

“Any time you have storm damage like this with 100-year-old trees blown over like toothpicks it’s staggering to the first look that you see,” Judge Cross said.

The recovery has already begun as chainsaws and ladders came out in full force hoping to clear Mother Nature’s mess.

“We have a lot of friends that have already offered to come help clean up so we’re just going to have a big clean up the party and fix our house and move on,” Rye said.

Many people remained without power early Tuesday evening. Entergy crews were seen in the area but it’s unclear how long it will take to get power restored to everyone.