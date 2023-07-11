LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced a record-breaking 2023 fiscal year.

As Arkansans hope to win big in the Powerball, something they might not know is buying a lottery ticket, helps Arkansas students.

Abigail Thompson is a senior at UALR studying computer science.

“Tuition as many people are aware is definitely expensive, and it’s only getting more expensive,” Thompson said.

Thompson took time off from college to work, but when she re-enrolled, she applied for the scholarship and can now attend school full-time.

“I’m super thankful for the ability to go to school full time, it’s been the difference between getting my degree in another three or four years and getting my degree next year,” Thompson said.

Ashley McNatt with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said helping students get their education with as little worry as possible is what the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery tries to do every day.

“We really take pride in the fact that a big portion of our money goes towards scholarships for students in Arkansas and helping those students that either might not be able to go to school because they can’t afford or to help relieve some of that burden of the cost of college,” McNatt said.

She said the proceeds from this fiscal year are over $114,767,979, the most they’ve ever raised.

“We transfer our proceeds over to the Department of Higher Education, and they filter those out to students who have applied for the scholarships we help fund,” McNatt said.

With the scholarship and determination, Thompson is ready to achieve her dreams.

“Empowering folks with the scholarship helps open up doorways that wouldn’t otherwise be available to us,” Thompson said.