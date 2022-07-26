LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study listed Arkansas as having the third-highest rate of child drownings in the U.S.

According to QuoteWizard, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 5 and the second leading cause of death for people under 14. Researchers say between 2018 and 2020, 2,200 people drowned in swimming pools, nearly half of them being children.

Overall, Arkansas saw 25 total drownings in the years analyzed, with 13 of those being children under 5.

According to the study, between 2018 and 2020, 802 children died in pools nationwide. Florida, California, and Texas had the highest number of pool-related child fatalities with over 100, data shows.

Throughout the U.S., 40% of pool-related drownings involve a child under the age of 5. In Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, that number is closer to 60%, QuoteWizard found.

To protect your child from drowning, QuoteWizard offered some tips to put in use while your children are playing in the pool:

Designate one person to watch each child. If everyone is watching everyone, no one is watching anyone Install water barriers around pools and spas (hot tubs) If a child is missing, check the water first Have a list of the rules and safety instructions and enforce them at all times with all guests Know basic water rescue skills like first aid and CPR Floaties do not prevent drownings Keep the pool visible at all times. Make sure you can see the bottom and remove toys from the pool when not being used

To view the rest of the data, visit quotewizard.com.