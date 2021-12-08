Study: Arkansans favorite holiday tradition is on New Years Eve, not Christmas

Freshly baked cornbread in a cast iron skillet on a white wooden table. One slice on a white and brown plate with black eyed peas and snap beans.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Holiday traditions are a must for many families each year. Christmas time usually brings the most with movies, baking cookies or a particular dinner. However, in Arkansas, families’ favorite tradition falls on New Years Eve.

According to a study by All Home Connections, Arkansans love having their black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Year’s Eve. The study says Kentucky and Hawaii are the only other states who have the same favorite tradition.

Dressing up for Halloween is the most common holiday tradition, with 14 states listing costumes as their favorite. Maine is the only state listed with Day of the Dead celebrations as its most popular, making it the least common.

To see the full study, click here.