FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An online marketplace for finding and booking moving services released the findings from its fourth annual U.S. migration study and found that 44% more people moved into Arkansas than out in 2021, the highest percentage in the United States.

The study from HireAHelper examined over 90,000 moving jobs booked in the U.S. The top moved-in states by volume were Florida, Texas and California.

The study estimates that as many as 26.4 million Americans moved in 2021, making it the lowest percentage of the national population moving in one year ever recorded.

“The pandemic may have had something to do with this, but in fact both the volume and percentage of Americans who move every year have been falling for decades,” the report states.

37% of respondents said that they moved to work remotely, while 20% said they did so for a COVID-related reason.

The results of the survey are available here.