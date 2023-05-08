LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study determined that out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, Arkansas is the worst state for police officers.

The consumer finance site WalletHub study used 30 key indicators such as median income and deaths per 1,000 officers to determine the best places for law enforcement careers. The indicators were grouped to give scores for opportunity and competition, law enforcement training requirements and finally job hazards and prediction.

Arkansas finished poorly in the ranking with an especially low 50 out of 51 in opportunity and competition and again in job hazards and protection categories. The law enforcement training requirements score came in at 36 out of 51.

Arkansas ranked the lowest nationally for median income for law enforcement officers. It was also tied at the bottom of the list for its violent-crime-per-capita rate with Tennessee, New Mexico, Alaska and the District of Columbia.

The Natural State also was near the bottom, at 48 out of 51, for state and local police protection expenses per capita.

Top of the list was California, followed by the District of Columbia with a 2 ranking.