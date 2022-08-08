Infants may have their own preference between sleep sacks and swaddles, so don’t commit to buying too many of either before trying them out.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.

To determine the ideal locations, WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 measures of cost, health care accessibility, and baby-friendliness with data ranging from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Arkansas landed at No. 45 on the list with Oklahoma just ahead at No. 44. South Carolina was last on the list with other southern states Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida rounding out the bottom.

Massachusetts came out on top with northeastern states Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut following suit in the top five.

WalletHub says one of the biggest expenses to keep in mind is medical bills. The average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs over $3,000 with insurance, and without insurance, it could cost over $10,000.

Arkansas’ cost is actually in line with the other cheap states as its cost landed at No. 6 but if finished last at No. 51 in health care. It was ranked #28 in baby-friendliness and #44 in family-friendliness.

To see the rest of the study’s findings, as well as Oklahoma’s data, visit WalletHub.com.