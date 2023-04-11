LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Customers with Summit Utilities likely will see a drop in their gas bills this month.

The natural gas company announced that its customers will see a reduced cost of gas rate, dropping from $1.22 per hundred cubic feet to just under $0.70.

The company noted that is a 43% decrease from the winter rate. The reduced rate began on April 1.

In a statement, Summit officials noted that the Arkansas Public Service Commission requires the company to adjust its cost of gas Nov. 1 and April 1 of every year.

“We know that high energy costs have created challenges for many of our customers, and we are glad to share financial relief through a reduced cost of gas,” Summit Chief Customer Experience Officer Fred Kirkwood said, adding that the company has expanded its customer service department in an effort to improve wait times.

The price drop comes a month after a class action lawsuit was filed against the company alleging that Summit has over-billed for providing gas.

Following the lawsuit, Attorney General Tim Griffin also opened a Public Service Commission investigation into the company’s purchasing and billing practices.