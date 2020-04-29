Suspect at large after hitting West Memphis officer, police cruiser with vehicle

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say hit a West Memphis police officer and a police cruiser before fleeing into Memphis. 

According to the West Memphis Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of East Polk that was believed to be involved in a theft. The driver of the SUV tried to flee the scene and struck an officer. 

Officers fired shots at the suspect. 

The driver then hit a second officer’s cruiser and was able to get away after fleeing into Memphis along I-55. 

The officer sustained only minor injuries after being hit by the vehicle, the department said. 

The SUV was described as a dark-colored Mercedes. 

If you know anything about this incident, call police immediately.

