MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with capital murder after a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Kylond Kamon Jackson’s arrest comes after he was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Jadaka Jimerson.

Police said the 2-year-old died after shots were fired into a home on 18th Street during a drive-by shooting in June. His mother was wounded in the gunfire.

Jackson is also facing additional charges including first-degree battery, terroristic act, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, and criminal conspiracy.

WREG previously reported that Johnny Warren, 18, and Jerome Patterson, 19, were also arrested and charged in July in connection to Jadaka’s death.