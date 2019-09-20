Suspect makes court appearance in murder of former state senator

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT)- A woman accused of murdering a former Arkansas state senator appeared in court Thursday.

Rebecca O’Donnell was arrested June 14 in connection to the murder of former St. Sen. Linda Collins.

According to Region 8 News in Jonesboro, attorneys for O’Donnell presented several motions in the case including providing records, photographs, reports, documents and service of process at no charge to O’Donnell’s attorneys as well as an order to require officers to retain rough notes of the case; and for the state to disclose, preserve and produce digital files including photographs, digital video, digital audio or digital case files in the case, if taken, to be given to the defense.

To read more on this story, click here.