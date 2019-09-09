Suspected officer impersonator in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – A community alert is being issued by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office about a suspected officer impersonator.

The agency posted this information on its Facebook page Sunday:

“We are hearing that someone was pulled over by a person driving a dark-colored Charger or Mustang and the person was wearing khaki pants and a badge on a chain around their neck in the Subiaco or Midway or New Blaine area. I checked with our Dispatch and they do not know of a report. If you have been stopped by this person, please call our Dispatch at 479-963-3271 and report this. My office is aware of this so we are patrolling East Highway 22. If someone comes up behind you and activates blue lights and you have reservations about the vehicle, immediately call 911 and have the dispatcher confirm by radio to make sure it is legitimate. Thanks!!” – Sheriff Jason W. Massey