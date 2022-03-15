LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has rebranded and is launching the Teach Arkansas campaign.

Teach Arkansas will provide current and future teachers an accessible hub for career resources. At the site current teachers can find professional development opportunities to increase their existing skills and income, high school and college students can learn how to enter the teaching profession and potential career changers can learn about affordable pathways to the classroom.

“All Arkansans agree that our students deserve a quality education,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “For this to become a reality, schools across the state must be fully staffed with highly-qualified teachers. Teach Arkansas aims to encourage existing teachers to continue their careers while inspiring high school and college students and professionals in other fields to join them in shaping the lives of our state’s future leaders. Together we can grow tomorrow, today.”

One-on-one coaching with professionals trained in guiding current and future teachers through paths to licensure or career advancement also are available. Career advisors’ contact information can be accessed on the website.

“Teach Arkansas makes it easier than ever before for current teachers to pinpoint opportunities for career advancement and for those interested in becoming teachers to identify paths to the classroom that work for them and financial incentives and career coaching to help them get there,” said Ben Kutylo, Executive Director of Forward Arkansas.

You can read more about the initiative by visiting the website here.