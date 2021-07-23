Tennessee DOT: Continuing repair work on I-40 bridge to Memphis pushes reopening to August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Contractors continue to work on Phase 3 repairs of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Arkansas to Memphis.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the last four plates needed for bridge repairs were expected to arrive Friday, and those plates are to be set over the next few days.

So far, 13 of the 17 total plates needed for repairing the bridge have been at least rough set.

The process of installing the plates will require the removal of the lateral bracing, modification of the gusset connection plate and re-installation of the lateral bracing.

The current work is expected to push the opening to traffic on the bridge into the first week of August, according to TDOT. A more specific schedule is expected next week.

All interstate traffic continues to be diverted to I-55.

TDOT said they are holding daily meetings with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, consultants, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department and the Federal Highway Administration in order to develop and expedite the repair project while managing traffic along alternate routes.

The bridge closed on May 11 after cracks were found during an inspection handled by ARDOT, which shares maintenance of the bridge with Tennessee.