Texarkana, Ark. schools to temporarily close, move to online instruction due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL) – Texarkana, Arkansas schools are closing temporarily for on-site instruction and moving online for a week starting Tuesday due to COVID-19, according to the school district.

The Texarkana Arkansas School District said in a statement released early Monday afternoon that the decision was made “after carefully reviewing our recent COVID-19 isolation and quarantine data as well as consultation with the Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health.”

Effective Tuesday, January 11, all TASD campuses will close temporarily. This temporary closure will last through January 17 (students will return on Tuesday, January 18). All students PreK through 12th grade will use Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days which may include instructional paper packets or digital learning.

“Great care and research went into this decision and we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families. However, we believe that this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our families, employees, and the community.”

TASD days additional information regarding meal pickup/distribution will follow.