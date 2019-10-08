Texarkana caregiver’s arrest leads to decomposed body

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are continuing their criminal investigation after finding a decomposed body in a house.

Officials said they arrested Tony Hooker on a charge of sexual indecency with a minor Wednesday.

Police said Hooker was also a caregiver for his girlfriend’s sister, Christy Himes, 40. After Hooker’s arrest, police said Arkansas Adult Protective Services then conducted a welfare check on Himes at their residence on Martha St. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, TAPD officers said they developed information that led them to believe Himes may be deceased.

Officials said a search warrant was obtained for two addresses on Martha Street, the caregiver’s current home, and a past home on the same block. The search warrant revealed a decomposed body in one of the houses.

The body was too badly decomposed for a positive identification and was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to obtain information regarding the manner of death and positive identification.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed in connection with the body that was found.