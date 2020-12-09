Texarkana porch pirate duo caught after stealing from several homes

TEXARKANA, Ark.- Investigators in Texarkana caught some porch pirates on Tuesday.

Texarkana Arkansas and Texas Police Departments received several 911 calls concerning package thefts in local neighborhoods.

Detectives got tipped off about a Black man in a white Nissan Titan truck who was traveling through neighborhoods and removing packages at homes.

After a 911 call came in about 3 p.m. about a theft at Union Road, officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description but gave chase after the driver failed to stop for police. That pursuit ended safely near the 4800 block of Old Blackmon Ferry Road.

Texarkana Arkansas Police were able to locate several stolen items in the vehicle.

Two suspects, 40-year-old Damien Crooks and 34-year-old Joy Lantrip, both of Texarkana, were arrested and charged with felony fleeing, theft by receiving, and criminal mischief.

