TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Texarkana teenager has been charged in the shooting of his mother and the mother’s boyfriend on February 27.

The 14-year-old is being held at a Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with three counts of first-degree domestic battery.

The mother brought the boy into the Bi-State Center on Thursday afternoon and turned him into detectives working the case.

There is no current information when the teen will have his first appearance in court.