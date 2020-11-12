The Farmer Veterans Coalition of Arkansas helps veterans in the agriculture industry

SEARCY, Ark. – The Farmer Veterans Coalition of Arkansas is a brand new extension of the national organization in Arkansas that aims to help veterans in the agriculture industry in Arkansas.

Part of that goal is to get more veterans into the industry in general. FVC President Michael Sparks, who also runs Honeycomb Ridge Farm and is a recruiter for the National Guard, says that many veterans personalities and skill sets are perfect for agriculture, “They’re very driven, most of them are very detail-oriented, they just want the training and the mentorship.”

FVC Treasurer Levi Sortomme is in the Air Force and grows grass and is starting a small cattle operation, says that there is always a need for labor within the industry from the big 1,000 acre operations to smaller outfits, “It’s huge! That’s one thing that will never go away whether it’s in the United States or anywhere else is the demand for that agriculture. People gotta eat.”

Spears also says the regimented nature of agriculture will bring some normalcy to veterans and that agriculture allows him to escape from the stresses of the military. As a beekeeper, he says, “The world disappears when you got a box of 60,000 stinging insects looking at you.”

Sortomme agrees and said, “I come home and spend time with my family and get in that tractor and go out in the field on so many acres, I mean it’s therapeutic being on the tractor.”

The organization hopes to also be able to expose newcomers to several aspects of the agriculture industry. They hope to allow for mentorships to form for those who want to advance in agriculture, Sortomme said, “We want those members to know that we exist and to know that there’s an avenue to contact us and get answers to resources and programs and grants that are out there to help veterans in agriculture.”

